Kevin Terrell Evans, age 46, was born March 16, 1974, in Chicago, Illinois, to the union of Dock and Mary Evans. He departed this life on September 27, 2020, in Tucumcari, New Mexico. Kevin married Pagie Ann Ingram on March 16, 1994. Although Kevin had no biological children, he lovingly cared for many of his nieces and nephews from both Chicago and Tucumcari.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Dock Evans; and two brothers: Rozzie Phillips and Luther Evans. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Pagie Ann Evans of Tucumcari; his mother, Mary Evans of Chicago, Illinois; six brothers: Cornell Evans (Geraldine) of Tucumcari, Sylvester Evans (Theresa) of Clovis, NM, Samuel Ingram (Vivian) of Tucumcari, Jerry Ingram (Delores) of Clovis, Stanley Ingram of Tucumcari, and Earl Ingram of Tucumcari; seven sisters: Arlene Puckett, Doris Evans (Richard), Janeice Spaulding (Raymond), Teresa Tate (Willie), Vanessa Clarett (Lyndon, Sr.) all of Chicago, Illinois, and Sundra Span (John) of Tucumcari, and Joanna Robinson (Erick) of Clovis. Also surviving Kevin are uncles, aunts, grandchildren, several nephews and nieces, and a host of loving Godchildren, and numerous friends.

Kevin dedicated his life to Christ at Good Faith Christian Center under the leadership of the late Reverend Dock Evans in Chicago. Kevin grew up in Chicago and attended Martin Luther King High School. He and moved to Tucumcari on June 5, 1993. In Tucumcari, Kevin has been an active member of the First Assembly of God Church for several years. He graduated with his diploma and Certification of Trucking from Tucumcari Area Vocational School. Kevin drove semitrucks for both construction companies and over the road companies in Tucumcari and out of state. Kevin most recently worked for Securitas Security Company and Pizza Hut prior to going home to be with the Lord.

Kevin greatest joy was his wife. He enjoyed listening to gospel and blues music and playing dominoes and cards. He loved traveling to spend time with his family all over the country. He also enjoyed spending time with this "pup" Brownie. Kevin had a heart of gold and was there for people immediately in their need. His smile would radiate a room.

Kevin will be remembered for his warmth, his smile, his charisma, his love of life, love of people, and his goodness. Those who knew him knew he was quite a prankster and kept everyone laughing. He will truly be missed by all who loved him.

Services for Kevin Terrell Evans were held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the First Assembly of God Church, 524 South Monroe Street, Tucumcari, New Mexico, with Pastor Dereck Owen officiating. Internment services were held at Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Romell Tate, Walter Puckett, Lyndon Clarett, Jr., Cossmoe Hurd, Jason Puckett, and Cornell Puckett. Honorary Pallbearers were Jerry Ingram, Isaac Ingram, Lyndon Clarett, Sr, Samuel Ingram, Cornell Evans, and Sylvester Evans.

The Family expresses special thanks to all who provided food, drinks, and came to visit the family. The love, support, and prayers expressed to the family are very much appreciated.



