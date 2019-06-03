Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
Resources
More Obituaries for Koda Sherwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Koda Books Sherwood


2019 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Koda Books Sherwood Obituary
Koda Books Sherwood 3 month old son of Chaz Sherwood and Jasmine Reed passed away Friday May 10, 2019, in Tucumcari, NM.
Koda was born January 22 2019, in Clovis, New Mexico.
Surviving Koda are his parents, Chaz Sherwood and Jasmine Reed of San Jon NM; grandparents, Bert and Kathi Sherwood, Travis & Lisa Lee; siblings, Zethlin, Zaylin and Zandrya Sherwood; great grandparents, Shorty and Gloria Reed, Stanley & Pina Lee, Frankie & Jakie Masters; along with Aunts Sahara Sherwood, Morgan Lee and Uncle Travy Lee.
Services celebrating the life of Koda will be Rosary Thursday June 6, 2019, at 9 AM with Mass of the Angles following at 10 AM all in the St. Anne's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the San Jon Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now