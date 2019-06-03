|
Koda Books Sherwood 3 month old son of Chaz Sherwood and Jasmine Reed passed away Friday May 10, 2019, in Tucumcari, NM.
Koda was born January 22 2019, in Clovis, New Mexico.
Surviving Koda are his parents, Chaz Sherwood and Jasmine Reed of San Jon NM; grandparents, Bert and Kathi Sherwood, Travis & Lisa Lee; siblings, Zethlin, Zaylin and Zandrya Sherwood; great grandparents, Shorty and Gloria Reed, Stanley & Pina Lee, Frankie & Jakie Masters; along with Aunts Sahara Sherwood, Morgan Lee and Uncle Travy Lee.
Services celebrating the life of Koda will be Rosary Thursday June 6, 2019, at 9 AM with Mass of the Angles following at 10 AM all in the St. Anne's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the San Jon Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on June 5, 2019