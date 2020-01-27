|
|
Our Little Angel
Kyleah Elianna Apodaca was born sleeping January 22, 2020, and went to be with our Lord in Clovis, New Mexico.
Kyleah Elianna Apodaca is survived by her loving mother, Yvonne Hyslop; her sisters, Alexis Ramirez, Justine Hyslop, Callie Hyslop and Samiyah Hyslop; her Papo and Nano Mucio; Linda Apodaca; and her Uncle Matt Apodaca. Her father, Matt Brito; grandmother, Ernestine Martinez; grandfather, Freddy Brito and great grandmothers, Tomasita Martinez and Lucy Salazar Brito and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Kyleah is preceded in death by her brother, Angel Apodaca and great grand parents.
Pall Bearers are Abel Vargas and Pete Vargas. Funeral services are Tuesday January 28, 2020, at the St. Anne's Catholic Church in Tucumcari, NM. Rosary will be at 10:00 AM with Mass of the Angels following in 11:00 AM with Rev Father Brashear as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery under the trusting care of the Dunn Funeral Home in Tucumcari, New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Jan. 29, 2020