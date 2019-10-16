Home

Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Laura "Sis" (Smith) Kouba


1924 - 2019
Laura "Sis" (Smith) Kouba Obituary
Laura "Sis" Kouba, age 95, of Tucumcari, NM passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at Retirement Ranch in Clovis. Cremation has taken place and a private burial will be held at a later date.
Laura was born July 4, 1924 to Wade and Novie (Jones) Smith, in Pontotoc County, OK. She married Jim Kouba in January of 1971, in Bexar Co, TX. Laura was of the Baptist faith, enjoyed painting, and a member of the Fine Arts League. She loved to play Dominos, Mexican Train, and loved to dance.
Survivors includes her son; Dennis and wife Pat Sparks of Tucumcari, NM, granddaughters; Stephanie Fiala of Amarillo, TX and husband Tim Fiala of Detroit, MI, Lori McCollum and husband Mike of Austin, TX, four great-granddaughters; Jourdan Vaught and husband Brian, Ryan Fiala, Cydney McCollum, and Mardi McCollum all of Austin, TX, one great-great grandson; Bodhi Vaught of Austin, TX. Sister; Joyce Withers of Destin, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She  was preceded in death by her husband; Jim Kouba, parents; Wade and Novie Smith, two sisters; Ruth Smith, and June Pendell, and one brother; Pete Smith 
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Quay County Sun on Oct. 23, 2019
