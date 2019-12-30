|
Leonard V. Vourazeris age 97, passed away on Thursday December 26, 2019, in Tucumcari NM.
Leonard was born October 11, 1922, at Endee New Mexico to George and Hortence Vourazeris.
For many years he was involved as an owner and operator in retails sales. He was proud of his service in the United States Army during World War II serving in the European Theater. He was a member of B P O Elks Lodge 1172 of Tucumcari and was the oldest living member. He was a member of the St. Anne's Catholic Church.
Surviving him are his children, Paula Neese & Donnie, Sonja Foote, Mike Vourazeris & Dawn,
and Chris Vourazeris; 7 Grandchildren; 12 Great Grandchildren; and 1 Great Great Granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Louis Vourazeris; by his brother, Wilson Vourazeris;
by his son, John Patrick Vuras Vourazeris; by his son in law, Steve Foote; and by his grandson,
Beau B Neese.
Following family wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be conducted at a
later date with time, date and place to be announced by the Dunn Funeral Home.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Jan. 1, 2020