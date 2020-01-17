|
Leonard V. Vourazeris age 97, passed away on Thursday December 26, 2019, in Tucumcari NM.
Leonard was born October 11, 1922, at Endee New Mexico to George and Hortence Vourazeris. For many years he was involved as an owner and operator in retails sales. He was proud of his service in the United States Army during World War II serving in the European Theater. He was a member of B P O Elks Lodge 1172 of Tucumcari and was the oldest living member. He was a member of the St. Anne's Catholic Church.
Surviving him are his children Paula Neese & Donnie, Sonja Foote, Mike Vourazeris & Dawn, and Chris Vourazeris. 7 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his father George Louis Vourazeris, by his brother Wilson Vourazeris, by his son John Phillip Vuras Vourazeris by his son in law Steve Foote and by his grandson Beau B Neese.
Rosary will be recited on Saturday morning January 25, 2020, in the St. Anne's Catholic Church beginning at 10:00 AM with Funeral Mass following in the St. Anne's Catholic Church on Saturday morning January 25, 2020, beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment of cremains will
follow in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Jan. 22, 2020