|
|
Leonor (Leona) Anaya age 85, passed away on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at the Retirement Ranch in Clovis
New Mexico. She peacefully went to be with the Lord surrounded by love.
Leona was born in Trementina, New Mexico on September 10, 1934. She worked as a waitress and provided
service and care for the community of Tucumcari for several years. She had an infectious smile and would fill
people with love and laughter.
Leona is survived in death by her loving children- Victor & Phyllis Garcia, Suzy & Arthur Moya, Grandchildren-
Victor Garcia, Michelle Garcia, and Chris Gries. Great Grandchildren – Toree Gries, CJ Newman and Bailee Gries.
Great Great Grandchild – Avery Newman. Brothers Juan B. Montano and Gilbert Montano.
Leona is preceded in death and will be greeted at Heaven's Gates by her first husband who passed in 1958,
Victor Garcia and a second husband who passed in 2008, Alberto Anaya. Granddaughter Julee Gries,
Grandson AJ Moya, siblings, Mabel Borelli, Elvira Jaramillo, Manuel Cordova, Rolando Cordova, Maggie Martinez,
Sara Funderburg, Joe Montano, and Eli Leroy Montano.
Leona will be laid to rest on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Tucumcari NM. Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM
in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery.with Pastor Dale Cordova officiating and providing music. Pallbearers will
be Joe Garcia, Gabriel Montano, Victor Garcia, Chris Gries, CJ Newman and Bobby Alarcon. Honorary pall bearers will be
Arthur Moya, Irene Chavez, Freddy Cordova, Tommy & Cecilia Cordova, Cornelia Tapia and Juanita Mitchell. The family
greatly appreciates all the prayers, texts and call during this difficult time. A special thanks to Retirement Ranch of
Clovis, New Mexico, Community Homecare in Tucumcari NM, and to all the caregivers who provided loving care to Leona.
Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari NM has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Nov. 13, 2019