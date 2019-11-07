Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonor Anaya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonor "Leona" Anaya


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonor "Leona" Anaya Obituary
Leonor (Leona) Anaya age 85, passed away on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at the Retirement Ranch in Clovis
New Mexico. She peacefully went to be with the Lord surrounded by love.
Leona was born in Trementina, New Mexico on September 10, 1934. She worked as a waitress and provided
service and care for the community of Tucumcari for several years. She had an infectious smile and would fill
people with love and laughter.
Leona is survived in death by her loving children- Victor & Phyllis Garcia, Suzy & Arthur Moya, Grandchildren-
Victor Garcia, Michelle Garcia, and Chris Gries. Great Grandchildren – Toree Gries, CJ Newman and Bailee Gries.
Great Great Grandchild – Avery Newman. Brothers Juan B. Montano and Gilbert Montano.
Leona is preceded in death and will be greeted at Heaven's Gates by her first husband who passed in 1958,
Victor Garcia and a second husband who passed in 2008, Alberto Anaya. Granddaughter Julee Gries,
Grandson AJ Moya, siblings, Mabel Borelli, Elvira Jaramillo, Manuel Cordova, Rolando Cordova, Maggie Martinez,
Sara Funderburg, Joe Montano, and Eli Leroy Montano.
Leona will be laid to rest on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Tucumcari NM. Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM
in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery.with Pastor Dale Cordova officiating and providing music. Pallbearers will
be Joe Garcia, Gabriel Montano, Victor Garcia, Chris Gries, CJ Newman and Bobby Alarcon. Honorary pall bearers will be
Arthur Moya, Irene Chavez, Freddy Cordova, Tommy & Cecilia Cordova, Cornelia Tapia and Juanita Mitchell. The family
greatly appreciates all the prayers, texts and call during this difficult time. A special thanks to Retirement Ranch of
Clovis, New Mexico, Community Homecare in Tucumcari NM, and to all the caregivers who provided loving care to Leona.
Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari NM has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -