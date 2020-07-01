1/1
Leroy Montano
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Montano, Leroy R., 73, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Tuesday, July 7, at Broadway Mortuary and Funeral Service will be 10:30 am, Wednesday, July 8, at West Haysville Baptist Church.  Please be sure to wear a mask, if you have one. If not, one will be provided for you. He was preceded in death by father, Antonio Montano; son, Gabriel Baca; and sister, Josephine Schwartz. Survivors include his beloved wife, Ronnie Montano; mother, Virginia Montano; sons, Leroy (Paula) Montano, Joey Montano, Martin Montano, Mario Montano and Leon (Nicole) Montano; daughters, Theresa (Danny) Goines, Erica (Bryan) Matthews and Alexis Montano; brother, Domingo Montano; sisters, Dolores Baca, Ruby Graciano, Dorothy Barba and Grace Pacheco; 30 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial with: West Haysville Baptist Church. Share condolences and view tribute video at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quay County Sun from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved