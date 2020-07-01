Montano, Leroy R., 73, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Tuesday, July 7, at Broadway Mortuary and Funeral Service will be 10:30 am, Wednesday, July 8, at West Haysville Baptist Church. Please be sure to wear a mask, if you have one. If not, one will be provided for you. He was preceded in death by father, Antonio Montano; son, Gabriel Baca; and sister, Josephine Schwartz. Survivors include his beloved wife, Ronnie Montano; mother, Virginia Montano; sons, Leroy (Paula) Montano, Joey Montano, Martin Montano, Mario Montano and Leon (Nicole) Montano; daughters, Theresa (Danny) Goines, Erica (Bryan) Matthews and Alexis Montano; brother, Domingo Montano; sisters, Dolores Baca, Ruby Graciano, Dorothy Barba and Grace Pacheco; 30 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial with: West Haysville Baptist Church. Share condolences and view tribute video at www.CozineMemorial.com.
Services by Broadway Mortuary.