Lilly JOY Moon, age 98 years and 234 days formerly of the Forrest community, passed away Saturday February 29, 2020.
Joy was born on July 10, 1921, in San Jon, New Mexico where her parents Audrey and Dick Maben from Rana moved two weeks before her expected birth to be 20 miles closer to the nearest doctor. When Joy was two weeks old, they moved back to Rana where the Maben's lived until Joy was nine. The family then moved to the Hudson Community and the family survived the depression and drought times when her father finally finding a job to help build Conches Dam.
Joy went to Tucumcari High School graduating in 1939. She attended college in Portales for two years where she helped take care of children, cleaned houses, and ironed, milked cows and worked for a teacher in the Ag Department, and an elementary principal to help with expenses.
Joy returned to Tucumcari working several secretarial jobs including Arch Hurley, Soil Conservation, FSA an attorney. Her grandfather accompanied her to Fort Bragg, North Carolina on May 27, 1943 to marry Cecil Moon serving in the army prior to being sent overseas during the war years. After the War, Cecil and Joy moved to Forrest. There they began many years on the farm taking part in community activities. She helped on the farm driving the tractor, feeding livestock, even roofed her house when she was about 80, She learned to repair shoes and run a Boot and Saddle Shop in Tucumcari. Joy was a member of the Forrest Community Church and the family attended the little church where she helped teach Sunday school classes and Vacation Bible School. She became a member the Forrest Extension Club in 1946 and continued to participate for the next seventy plus years in their projects such as ceramics, crochet, quilting, arts and crafts and other activities. She became a 4-H Leader with the Forrest Club judged the outstanding 4-H Club in Quay County until the trophy was "retired". She said she didn't know anything about 4-H but began helping write speeches and demonstrations for the members-she was always on the lookout for materials for kids to use, holding a broom stick in front of each one as they practiced their speech or demonstration to get used to using a microphone. Joy drove many 4-H kids countless miles to compete in the different contests throughout the country. Joy and Cecil (posthumously) were inducted into the New Mexico 4-H Hall of Fame in 2009.
Joy was considered the oldest resident in the Forrest community at the time she moved to Quail Ridge in 2011. She served in many capacities of leadership and volunteer work. Her coconut cream pies and cookies were coveted at many community events.
Joy is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn Franklin and Janet (John) Griffiths of Tucumcari; Grandchildren-Wade (Clayton) Franklin of Shallowater, Texas; Clay (Traci) Franklin of Texico, NM; Clinton Griffiths ( MaryBeth) of New Carlisle , Indiana; Kerry Unruh (Mark) of Garden City, Kansas; Kyle (Kristen) Griffiths of Logan, NM-Eleven great grandchildren-Hudson, Mason, Phinnegan, Griffin, Colton, Mackenzie, Breccen, Kale, Kipton, Hailey, and Kinley.
Joy was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Cecil on February 22, 2002; son-in-law, Jerry Franklin in September, 2009, parents Dick and Audrey Maben, two brothers, LM and Johnny Maben, and a sister Faye Bell.
Funeral Services celebrating her life will be in the Center Street United Methodist Church on March 7, 2020, at 10:00 AM.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren-Wade Franklin, Clay Franklin, Clinton Griffiths, Kyle Griffiths, Kerry Unruh-- also Mark Unruh, Clayton Franklin, Traci Franklin, MaryBeth Griffiths and Kristen Griffiths. Honorary Pallbearers will be the present and prior staff and residents of Quail Ridge Assisted Living, members of Forrest Community Church and Extension Club, and the Sunday Afternoon Visitors Group to Quail Ridge. The Family asks that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Quay County Fair 4-H Premium Club in care of the Quay County Extension Office, Drawer B, Tucumcari or other .
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Mar. 4, 2020