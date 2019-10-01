|
|
Linda Walker age 60, life time resident of Tucumcari NM passed away on Friday September 27, 2019 in Tucumcari NM.
Linda was born February 11, 1959 in Amarillo Texas and has made her home in Tucumcari all of her life. She was a rancher south of Tucumcari for many years. She also helped her dad, Lawrence Walker when he was the Borden Distributor for North Eastern New Mexico.
Surviving Linda are her two brothers – Donald Walker and Donna of Tucumcari and Ronald Walker & Frances of Albuquerque NM. She was preceded in death by her son David Walker in 2013, by her mother Billie in 2015 and by her father Lawrence in 2019.
Graveside services celebrating her life will be Friday morning October 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Owen Family Ranch Cemetery south of Tucumcari NM on NM State Hwy 209.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari, New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Oct. 2, 2019