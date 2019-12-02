|
|
Lorinda Martinez Chavez age 87, went to be with the Lord on November 29, 2019. She passed peacefully at her home in Tucumcari surrounded by her loving family. Lorinda was born on February 17, 1932, in Tucumcari NM. She attended the St. Anne's Catholic School in Tucumcari and worked in retail sales through out her lifetime. One job she enjoyed the most was being a "Foster Grandma" in the Tucumcari Public School System and enjoyed
and loved all of "her" children she worked with.
Music was a great part of her life as it was for her father, mother and siblings. Along with music she also enjoyed dancing, and gardening. Lorinda took great pleasure in being with family and she prayed earnestly for her loved ones. She passed on her faith, her humor and her love for music to her family. She will Always be remembered and greatly missed.
Surviving her are her children – Peter Gomez & Lucy, Frank Chavez & Della, Judy Ramon & Anthony, Lourdes Chavez, Felice Romero & David, Bernadette Barela & Andrew, and Valerie Diaz & Gilbert. along with her sister Sylvia Martinez of Wichita Kansas, 15 Grandchildren, 45 Great Grandchildren and 9 Great Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Jose Cruz and Adela Martinez, her first and second husbands, Joe Gomez and Fidel Chavez. Her siblings Eufracio, Richard, Tony, Raymond and most recently Robert (Robbie) , one sister Annie and one Granddaughter Kristin Chavez. Lorinda's family would like to thank all the relatives and friends for all their expression of love and prayers.
Rosary will be recited on Thursday evening December 5 in the St. Anne's Catholic Church at 7:30 PM with Mass of the Resurrection being offered on Friday morning December 6, in the St. Anne's Catholic Church beginning at 10:00 AM with Rev. Fr. John Paul Afuecheta as celebrant. Pallbearers will be Beth Smith, Roberta Borquez, Pauline Torres, Alyssa Diaz, Devina Gutierrez and Rika Bermea. Interment will be in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico. 575 461-3815
Published in the Quay County Sun on Dec. 4, 2019