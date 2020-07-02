1/1
Louis E Gallegos
1943 - 2020
Louis E. Gallegos peacefully entered the gates of heaven at home in Santa Fe, NM surrounded by his loving family on June 29, 2020.
He is remembered by his wife Bea, family and friends as a great man who was loved and will always be cherished. Louis was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend to many.
Arrangements are being handled by Rivera Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 7 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm and will be followed by a Rosary from 6:00 to 8:00. A mass celebrating his life will be held Wednesday, July 8, at 11 am at Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi with interment to follow at Rosario Cemetery.
Please visit Rivera Family Funeral Home where an online guest register and full obituary is available at www.riverafamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quay County Sun from Jul. 2 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Family Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Calle Salazar
Espanola, NM 87532
(505) 753-2288
