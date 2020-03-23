|
Lucy E. Kirby age 77, passed into Heaven Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Tucumcari, after an extended illness.
Lucy was born September 2, 1941, in Tucumcari NM to Simon and Maria Pauline Mirabal.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Verlon Kirby; brothers, Andres, Patricio, Marcos, Simon and Alberto; and by sisters, Bene, Bea and Tomie.
She is survived by her son, Danny Kirby of the homel; one sister, Mary Jane Anaya of Grants, NM and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services celebrating her life will be Thursday March 28, 2020, in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery with rosary at 12:30 and funeral following at 1:00 PM. Pall bearers will be Polly Molinas, Charlie Anaya, Dora Maez,
Veronica Anaya, Simon Anaya, Martin Encinias-Angel, Chris Quintana, Ralph Moya with Honorary being Del Aragon.
Interment to follow in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of the Dunn Funeral Home.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Mar. 25, 2020