Melinda Fay (Martin) Edwards age 76, passed away on April 8, 2020, in Nobel, Oklahoma.
She was born August 9, 1943 in Bakersfield, California to Aaron and Velma Martin. She was he 6th of 10 Children. She grew up in the Portales and Tatum NM areas as well as the Tucumcari area in her teenage years. She married Gary Dwain Edwards of Quay NM in
1960. They had three sons raising their children in Clovis NM and later resided in Roswell NM and retired back to Quay NM. After Gary passed away in 2011, Fay moved to Noble, Oklahoma where she would live with her sons until her death.
Surviving her are two sons, Allen Edwards and Russell Edwards both of Noble, Oklahoma; one brother, Dwain Martin of Portales NM; 3 granddaughters, Christina Shane, of Ft Walton Beach Florida, Lara Smith of Velperaiso, Florida and Jennifer Edwards of Noble, Oklahoma; along with 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; by her son, Gary Dwain Edwards and by her parents.
Graveside services celebrating her life will be Thursday April 16, 2020, at 11:00 AM in the Quay Cemetery at Quay New Mexico south of Tucumcari on NM State Highway 209.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari NM.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Apr. 22, 2020