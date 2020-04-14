Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Quay Cemetery
NM State Highway 209
Quay, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Malinda Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malinda Fay (Martin) Edwards


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Malinda Fay (Martin) Edwards Obituary
Melinda Fay (Martin) Edwards age 76, passed away on April 8, 2020, in Nobel, Oklahoma.
She was born August 9, 1943 in Bakersfield, California to Aaron and Velma Martin. She was he 6th of 10 Children. She grew up in the Portales and Tatum NM areas as well as the Tucumcari area in her teenage years. She married Gary Dwain Edwards of Quay NM in
1960. They had three sons raising their children in Clovis NM and later resided in Roswell NM and retired back to Quay NM. After Gary passed away in 2011, Fay moved to Noble, Oklahoma where she would live with her sons until her death.
Surviving her are two sons, Allen Edwards and Russell Edwards both of Noble, Oklahoma; one brother, Dwain Martin of Portales NM; 3 granddaughters, Christina Shane, of Ft Walton Beach Florida, Lara Smith of Velperaiso, Florida and Jennifer Edwards of Noble, Oklahoma; along with 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; by her son, Gary Dwain Edwards and by her parents.
Graveside services celebrating her life will be Thursday April 16, 2020, at 11:00 AM in the Quay Cemetery at Quay New Mexico south of Tucumcari on NM State Highway 209.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari NM.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Malinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -