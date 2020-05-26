|
Margie M. Ponce age 86, went to be with her Heavenly father on Sunday May 24, 2020, in Tucumcari New Mexico.
Maria was born February 22, 1934, in Puerto de Luna, She was a member of the St. Anne's Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the Casinos.
Surviving Maria is her husband, Toby Ponce Sr; her children, Toby Ponce & Andrea, Joe Ponce & Yvette, Tony Ponce, Viola Rodriguez & Johnny, Pam Sanchez & Joe, Emma Marquez & Raymond and Margie Ponce & Andrew; 11 Grandchildren; 14 Great Grandchildren; and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. She loved her grandchildren very much. Five sisters and three brothers; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vidal & Emma Padilla; one daughter, Dina Ponce and one son Mike Ponce.
Funeral Mass will be Friday morning May 29, 2020, in the St. Anne's Catholic Church beginning at 10:00 AM with Fr. Johnpaul Afucecheta as celebrant. Pall bearers will be Dominic Marquez, Felicia Torres, Stevie Ponce, Bobbie Jo Sweeney, Toby Ponce and Delano Ponce with honorary pall bearers being all of the grandkids. Burial to follow in the family plot of the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing will be Thursday May 28, 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari NM.
Published in the Quay County Sun on June 3, 2020