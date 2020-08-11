1/1
Maria (Chacon) Guerrero
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Chacon Guerrero, 71, of Friona, TX died Friday, August 7, 2020.
Rosary was said at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Private burial was held in San Jon Cemetery in San Jon, NM. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo, TX.
Maria was born on September 7, 1948, in Tucumcari, NM to Clemente and Crisanta Chacon. For many years she worked with Bluebonnet Healthcare in Friona, TX. She was Catholic. She was preceded in death by seventeen brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her husband, Manuel Cruz, of Friona; two sons, Patricio Crespin and wife Mary Helen, of Amarillo, and Don Crespin and wife Gracie, of Alamogordo, NM; two daughters, Audra Sena and husband Manuel, of Las Vegas, NM, and Cynthia Villegas, of Amarillo; 25 grandchildren; and 75 great-grandchildren.
Viewing was from Noon – 5:00 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020, and Noon – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quay County Sun from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved