Maria Chacon Guerrero, 71, of Friona, TX died Friday, August 7, 2020.
Rosary was said at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Private burial was held in San Jon Cemetery in San Jon, NM. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo, TX.
Maria was born on September 7, 1948, in Tucumcari, NM to Clemente and Crisanta Chacon. For many years she worked with Bluebonnet Healthcare in Friona, TX. She was Catholic. She was preceded in death by seventeen brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her husband, Manuel Cruz, of Friona; two sons, Patricio Crespin and wife Mary Helen, of Amarillo, and Don Crespin and wife Gracie, of Alamogordo, NM; two daughters, Audra Sena and husband Manuel, of Las Vegas, NM, and Cynthia Villegas, of Amarillo; 25 grandchildren; and 75 great-grandchildren.
Viewing was from Noon – 5:00 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020, and Noon – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.