Maria Ida Gandert Romero of Tucumcari, NM, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born in Chacon, NM on October 14,1928. Ida is preceded in death by her parents, José Amalio and Donilia Torres Gandert; and by her beloved husband of 47 years, Ben C. Romero; son, Robert J. Romero; grandson, Tino Romero; daughter-in-law, Dr. Sharon Romero, son-in-law Brian Dehay and brother José Gandert.

Ida is survived by five sons, Ben and wife Mardy of Potomac Falls, VA, Peter and wife Marianne of Leonardtown, MD, Martin and wife Vonnie of Rio Rancho, NM, Carlos and wife Niva and Mark Romero from Tucumcari, NM; three daughters, Teresa and husband Steve Stephenson of Tucumcari, NM, Loretta Dehay of Pflugerville, TX and Veronica and husband Kyle White of Albuquerque, N M; She is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 37 great-grand children and 4 great-great-grand children; two sisters, Rita Schroeder, and Martha Romero; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She worked for many years with the Department of Human Services in Tucumcari and retired from there. After her retirement, she focused on her grandchildren and dedicated her time caring for her mother and then later her husband. She volunteered for many years at St. Anne's Church in Tucumcari as a Catechist, Eucharistic Minister and helped count the weekly collection. She loved to sing and was a member of two of the church choirs and a member of the Bell Choir.

Ida loved fishing, playing scrabble, crossword puzzles, cooking, listening to music, but above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Neighborhood, Rio Rancho for the excellent care they gave our mother the last two years.

Interment will take place at 2:30pm Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

Due to the COVID restrictions, the burial will be for immediate family only. We will be having a Mass and memorial service in Tucumcari as soon as we can have a gathering of more than 30.

Ida loved her music and her church. In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations be made to St. Anne's Music Department, 306 West High St, Tucumcari, NM 88401.



