Marion Clay Fowler known to everyone as Junior Fowler passed away on Friday August 16, 2019, in Tucumcari NM.
Junior was born August 14, 1927, in French Corner, New Mexico . He grew up in the Logan NM area before moving to Tucumcari NM. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Tucumcari. He was had been President of NARFEE, President of Tucum Sams, President of the Lions Club and Melvin Jones Fellow of Lions. He retired from the Tucumcari Post Office where he was the Superintendent of Mail. He served his country in the US Navy during World War II and following that served in the Army National Guard. Those who knew Junior, knew him for his cooking.
Surviving him is his wife Zue Ann Fowler of the home. His children – Scott Fowler & Cheryl of Las Cruces NM , Steve Fowler & Leslie of Glendale, Arizona, Staci Dwyer Martin & Kenneth of Palmer, Alaska and Stuart Fowler of Tucumcari. grandchildren- Jeni Bohart, Josh, Nicholas and Kiley Martinelli, Nicolas and Zacary Dwyer and Eleanor Young. 14 grandchildren along with his sister in law Kaye Reust & Neal of Las Cruces NM. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marion E and Bertha Faye Fowler and by a sister Eva Gene Fowler.
Services celebrating his life will be Thursday morning August 22, 2019, at 10:30 Am in the Dunn Memorial Chapel with Pastor John Hinze of the First Baptist Church in Tucumcari officiating. Burial to follow in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pall Bearers will be Joshua Fowler, Nicholas Fowler, Kiley Martinelli, Jenifer Bohart, Nicolas Dwyer, Zacary Dwyer and Eleanor Young.
Military Honors to be provided by the United States Navy Honor Guard.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari, New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Aug. 21, 2019