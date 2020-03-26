|
|
Mary S. Romo-Baca, 78, passed away in Amarillo, TX surrounded by her family after a short illness. Mary was born in Palma, NM on May 14, 1941 to the home of Dionicio and Agueda (nee Tapia) Apodaca.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents: Dionicio and Agueda Apodaca. Husbands: Prospero S Romo and Herman C Baca. Brothers: Miguel, Joe, Hilario, Louis, Modesto (infant), Juan (infant) Apodaca. Sisters: Rose Reyes, Flora Martinez, Fabiola Trujillo.
Mary is survived by son, Patrick Romo Sr (Leighanne) of Fort Worth, TX;daughter, Lorraine Romo (Arthur) of Albuquerque, NM; daughter, Roseanne Benavidez (Gilbert Sr) of Bernalillo, NM; son, Phillip Romo of Albuquerque, NM;sister, Faustina Romero of Los Angeles, CA; sister-in-law, Lucinda Sanchez of Tularosa, NM; 13 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers: Steven C. Romo, Gilbert Benavidez Jr, Patrick Romo Jr, Aaron Romo, Steven A. Romo, Joseph George, Jarod Downey, Edward Apodaca
Honorary Pallbearers: Anthony Romo, Lucas Griego, James Hay, Jonathan Downey, Anthony Chacon, Floyd Chacon.
Mary was laid to rest at Tucumcari Memorial Park.
All services are under the direction of Chavez Funeral Home, 923 S. Third St., Santa Rosa, NM 88435. 575-472-3369. To place an online tribute please visit www.chavezfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Apr. 1, 2020