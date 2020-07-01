Mary Alice Spiegelmire, age 96, passed away on Wednesday morning July 1, 2020 in Tucumcari NM.



Mary Alice Porterfield Spiegelmire was born January 3, 1924 in Floydada, Texas to Howard and Bet(Vaughn)

Porterfield. Shortly after , before Mary started school, the family moved to Roy, NM. She lived

in Roy until her senior year in high school when her parents relocated in Springer, NM. She married John

Spiegelmire Jr on April 10, 1945 in Gettysburg, Pa. When John's Navy enlistment expired they moved

to Tucumcari NM where John joined his father in the plumbing business. Mary was a life long

Methodist and taught Sunday School to 2 and 3 year olds at the Center Street United Methodist Church for

over 40 years. Mary also had a daycare in her home up until she turned 85. So many little people had

special places in the hearts of Mary and John.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband John H. Spiegelmire Jr., by her parents Howard and Beta

Vaughn Porterfield, his sisters Lola Edwards(Earl), Grace Hardin(Herman), Vallie Marr(Lawrence);

her brothers Vaughn Porterfield(Crystella), Harold Porterfield(Laura Belle and Mary) and Fred Porterfield(Irene)

and Nelms Porterfield.



She is survived by her 3 daughters and spouses, Judy Cheely and husband Don, Susan Jean Toepke and

husband Jerry and Tracy Olivarez and husband Joe. Grandchildren Heather Ottoman(Greg), Laura Schon,

Keelee Olivarez (Isaac Perez), Robert Olivarez (Daniela) and John Toepke (Michaela). Also survived by

14 great grandchildren: Andrea, Jasmine, Camille, Loek, Justin David, Max, Madeline, Brayden,

Darius, Goddrick, Trinity, Isabella, Robbie and Romeo. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Graveside services celebrating her life will be Monday morning at 11:00 AM in the Tucumcari Memorial

Park Cemetery with Pastor Bob Miller officiating. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic Virus the services

are for family members only with Pandemic Social outdoor distancing being observed.



The family suggests for those who wish, donations may be made to the Tucumcari Senior Citizens

or the children's department of your favorite church in loving memory of Mary Alice Spiegelmire.



Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home in Tucumcari, New Mexico..

