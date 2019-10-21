Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Aragon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Santana) Aragon


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary (Santana) Aragon Obituary
Mary Santana Aragon, age 81, long time Tucumcari NM resident passed away in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday October 19, 2019.
Mary was born July 26, 1938 in Mosquero, New Mexico. She had made her home in Tucumcari NM for many years. She was a member of the St. Anne's Catholic Church.
Surviving her are her children – Son David Aragon and Daughters Corine Paula Chavez, and Margaret Mackey. 6 grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings – Maria Garcia, Rafelita Arguello & Eloy Tomasita Martinez, Nick Archuleta & Carrie, and Adelina Acosta & Mario. She was preceded in death by her husband Benito in 1996.
Rosary will be recited on Thursday evening October 24, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the St. Anne's Catholic Church with Mass of the Resurrection being on Friday afternoon in the St. Anne's Catholic Church at 2:00 PM with burial following in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery. Pall Bearers will be Joey Aragon, Gilbert Archuleta, Armando Acosta, Martin Pacheco, Alonzo Acosta and Orlando Lance Garcia.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now