Mary Santana Aragon, age 81, long time Tucumcari NM resident passed away in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday October 19, 2019.
Mary was born July 26, 1938 in Mosquero, New Mexico. She had made her home in Tucumcari NM for many years. She was a member of the St. Anne's Catholic Church.
Surviving her are her children – Son David Aragon and Daughters Corine Paula Chavez, and Margaret Mackey. 6 grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings – Maria Garcia, Rafelita Arguello & Eloy Tomasita Martinez, Nick Archuleta & Carrie, and Adelina Acosta & Mario. She was preceded in death by her husband Benito in 1996.
Rosary will be recited on Thursday evening October 24, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the St. Anne's Catholic Church with Mass of the Resurrection being on Friday afternoon in the St. Anne's Catholic Church at 2:00 PM with burial following in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery. Pall Bearers will be Joey Aragon, Gilbert Archuleta, Armando Acosta, Martin Pacheco, Alonzo Acosta and Orlando Lance Garcia.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Oct. 23, 2019