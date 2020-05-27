|
Mary Jane Anaya, 88, of Grants, NM went to be with our Heavenly Father on May 20, 2020.
Memorial services will be a Rosary at 6:00 PM Wednesday May 27 at Dunn Funeral Home and Mass of the Resurrection will be Thursday, May 28 at 11:00 AM at St. Anne's Catholic Church. Viewing will begin Tuesday afternoon. Internment will follow at Tucumcari Memorial Cemetery. Pall bearers will be Charlie Anaya, Veronica Anaya, Simon Anaya, Roberta Anaya, Chris Quintana, Polly Molinas, Martin Encinias-Angel, Maria Devine and Michael Devine.
Mary Jane was born June 24, 1931 to Simon Mirabal and Pauline (Martinez) Mirabal in Pastura, NM.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her 9 siblings: Andres, Patricio, Marcos, Albert and Simon Mirabal, Bernarda Quintana, Bene Moya, Tonie Chavez, and most recent Lucy Kirby. She is also preceded in death by her husband Carlos, twins, Jane and John Anaya, and Mary Herrera.
She is survived by her children, Charlie Anaya of Amarillo, Tx, Veronica Anaya of Amarillo, TX and Simon Anaya and wife Roberta of Grants, NM; one granddaughter, Krystal Marie Herrera of Amarillo, TX; one great-granddaughter, Adelisia of Spearman, TX. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary Jane was a devoted mother and a devout catholic. She attended St. Anne's Catholic School and was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church for 45 years until she moved to Grants, NM where she was a member of St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church until her passing.
She enjoyed sewing and crocheting very much. You were blessed if you received one of her beautiful afghans.
The family is most appreciative of Polly Molinas and Martin Encinias-Angel for their gracious kindness.
Arrangements entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari, New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on June 3, 2020