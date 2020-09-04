1/1
Mary Margaret (Nance) Sours
1933 - 2020
Born October 23, 1933, to William Nance and Fannie Nance of Forrest, NM. Mary was a life-long resident of Forrest, NM, where her family owned and operated the general store until 1945. She graduated from Forrest Schools in 1952.
Mary Margaret (Nance) Sours married Charles Sours on June 4, 1954, and they were happily married for 57 years, until his death in 2012. Mary continued to operate the family farm. Mary, or "Nanaw" as she was lovingly referred to, always adored watching her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren participate in their many sporting activities, and was an active bowler, herself, participating until March of this year.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, William and Fannie Nance; brothers, Bill Nance of Clovis, NM, and John Nance of Iowa; husband Charles Sours; son Thomas Sours; and grandchildren Brandy Rutherford, Brian Baldwin, and Ian Sours. Mary is survived by her children, Charlene and Stanley Pinkston of Portales, NM, Lawrence and Nelda Sours of Clovis, NM, Doug and Glenda Sours of Forrest, NM, Paul and Patricia of Mimbres, NM, and Drew and Jennifer Sours of Bushland, TX; as well as 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, and many, many friends.
The memorial service will be held Monday, September 7, 2020, at the Baptist church in Grady, NM, beginning at 11:00am with a meal served afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested any donations be donated to the Baptist Children's Home in Portales, NM.


Published in Quay County Sun from Sep. 4 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Muffley Funeral Home Inc.
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
