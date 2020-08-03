Mary S. Sanchez age 92 passed away on Thursday July 9, 2020 surrounded by her children.

Mary was born March 23, 1928 to Placido and Emilia Lopez in Tucumcari NM.

She was preceded in death by her husband Guadalupe S. (Lupe) Sanchez, Son Robert G. Sanchez and her parents Placio and Emilia Lopez. Surviving her are her children – John, James and Richard Sanchez all of Tucumcari NM, a daughter Lillian Jasper also of Tucumcari. Helen Sanchez-Cordova of Colorado, Judy and Antonio Portillo of Clovis, 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

She treasured her children, grand and great grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her roles as Mom, Granny, Guammy and Grandma.

Mary was a member of the St Anne's Catholic Church where she faithfully performed her duties as Eucharistic Minister and Lector and had a great devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ. She had a beautiful personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went and her customers of 20 years at DENMORES CORRAL loved her as well. Mary attended the St. Anne's Catholic School, Tucumcari Public Schools and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Los Angeles, California in 1946. Upon graduation she returned to Tucumcari where she met and married her husband of 62 years, Guadalupe Sanchez.

Mass of the Resurrection will take place on Tuesday July 14, 2020, at 2:00 PM in the St. Anne's Catholic Church with Rev Fr Johnpaul Afuecheta as Celebrant. Pall bearers will be Gabriel Calbert, Phillip Calbert, Nickolas Jasper, Jessie Sanchez, Robert Lopez, and Joe Lopez. Honorary bearers will be Jerimah Martinez, Michael Martinez and all friends and family in attendance. Interment will follow in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery at Tucumcari New Mexico.

Due to the restrictions of COVID-19 the family will not have a celebration of our mothers life in our home. Please refrain from bringing food to the house. Our apologies to everyone

Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari NM



