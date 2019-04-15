Mattie Jean Primrose, age 87, a resident of Roswell since 1980, passed away on March 26th peacefully at her home. Jean was born on September 26th, 1931. Her parents were Lavita Newbill Smith and Wayne Smith. Jean was married to Kenneth Presley Primrose in Tucumcari, New Mexico in 1949, and enjoyed raising their family in Tucumcari.

In Tucumcari Jean managed Mauldin Lumber Company/Home Remodel Business and worked with Arch Hurley Conservancy District. Jean always was met with open arms and enjoyed friendships were ever she went. She was active in numerous service clubs, supporting local kid's sports, church youth activities, and also enjoyed Oil Painting.

Jean enjoys gardening in her back yard, Square Dancing, and serving in the Assistance League. Jean and Ken were also member of the Benevolent and Protective order of the Elks. She was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church in Roswell and enjoyed supporting various church activities. The Primrose home was always open to friends to enjoy good food, coffee, and maybe an awesome piece of pie and always open to take kids camping in the mountains, teach them to water ski, or other youth activities.

Surviving is her three sons Kenneth W. and wife Jayne of Prineville, Oregon, Richard D. and wife Nancy of Tucumcari, New Mexico and Darrell L. and wife Lucinda of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. Also surviving Jean are four granddaughters (Kristen/Billy, Heather/Chris, Lauren and Taylor), one grandson Michael, one sister DeAon Wayne of Roswell, and two great granddaughters Morgan, and Layla, and one great great granddaughter Aurora. Jean's four brother's Virgil Smith, Fred Smith, Weldon Smith, and Ronnie Paul Smith preceded her in death. She also has many other surviving relatives and friends.

Services will be at the First United Methodist church on May 4, 2019 at 1:00 o'clock. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to First United Methodist Church in Roswell or the Assistance League. Published in the Quay County Sun on Apr. 17, 2019