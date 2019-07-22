Home

Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
Maurine (Flint) Boatman


1920 - 2019
Maurine (Flint) Boatman Obituary
Maurine Boatman long time Logan NM resident, age 99, passed away on Saturday July 20, 2019
following an extended illness.
Maurine was born July 10, 1920 at Bard, New Mexico to Martenia and Edna Flint. She was a member
of the First Baptist Church of Logan NM.
Surviving her are her sons – John W.Boatman & La Donna , Alvin Boatman & Mary Jo all of Amarillo,
Texas and Lloyd Boatman & Rose of Carlsbad New Mexico. 8 Grandchildren 20 Great Grandchildren
and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred Boatman in 2015.
Graveside services celebrating her life will be Friday July 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the San Jon
Cemetery at San Jon New Mexico.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on July 24, 2019
