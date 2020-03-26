|
|
Meliton Domingo Barreras Jr. age 66, former resident of Tucumcari NM, passed away at his home in Edgewood, New Mexico on Saturday March 21, 2020, following an extended illness.
Meliton was born August 7, 1953, in Los Angeles, California. He had been a truck driver. He
loved riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the Catholic Church.
Surviving Meliton is his wife, Alicia of the home; his children, Vanessa Espanoza & Jose,
Scarlet King & Charles, Nathaniel Meliton and Benardo. Also surviving are his siblings, Lawrence Barreras & Frances and Lisa Moore & Kenny along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Meliton and Jane Barreras and by his brother, John.
Graveside services were Thursday March 26, 2020, in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Johnpaul Afuecheta of St. Anne's Catholic Church as celebrant beginning at 10:00 AM
Interment followed in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari NM.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Apr. 1, 2020