Melvin Julio Cordova, 64 of Tucumcari, New Mexico passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at UNMH in Albuquerque following an illness.
Melvin was born July 04, 1955, in Santa Rosa to the home of Juan and Carmen (Page) Cordova. He grew up in Tucumcari where he attended schools, graduating in 1973.
Melvin married Maria Lopez on August 6, 1984, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They made their home in Tucumcari where they raised their family. Melvin worked as a Sales Representative and Distributor for PepsiCo in Tucumcari. He served many communities in eastern New Mexico. He retired after 30 years with the company in January 2018.
Melvin served in the Tucumcari Unit of the New Mexico National Guard from 1975-1980. He played town team softball in Tucumcari. He enjoyed spending time watching his grandchildren play sports.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Alex Cordova and Rocky Lopez.
Survivors include his wife Mary Cordova of Tucumcari, two sons Anthony (Mandy) Cordova of Santa Rosa, and Jeff Cordova of Albuquerque, six grandchildren Jonathan (Valarie) Reno of Clovis, Jeffrey (Rhea) Cordova Jr. of Tucumcari, Kylee Harrison of Santa Rosa, Octavian Cordova of Albuquerque, Joshua Cordova of Santa Rosa, and Jace Cordova of Santa Rosa, four great-grandchildren Jared, Jace, Kyson, and Taylen. Also surviving are twelve siblings, eight sisters, Emma Aragon of Albuquerque, Mary Garcia of Albuquerque, Marcy Cordova of Albuquerque, Rosie Ortiz-Ybarra of Albuquerque, Joann Cordova of Albuquerque, Jessica Lopez of Reno, NV, Patricia Hawkins of Tulia, TX, Vicky Lopez of Albuquerque, four brothers Manuel Cordova of Los Lunas, George Cordova of Coolidge, AZ, Frank Lopez of Tucumcari, and Dicky Duran of Albuquerque.
Holy Rosary followed by the Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, December 19, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Santa Rosa with Father Sotero Sena officiating. Interment of cremains will follow at Nuestra Senora De Refugio Cemetery in Puerto De Luna.
Services have been entrusted to Chavez Funeral Home, 923 S. Third Street, Santa Rosa, New Mexico. (575) 472-3369.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Dec. 18, 2019