1946 - 2019
Miguel Gallegos Obituary
Miguel Gallegos age 73, long time Tucumcari NM resident and former Logan, New Mexico resident passed away at his home on Sunday December 15, 2019 .

Miguel was born July 29, 1946 at Genova, New Mexico growing up in Logan NM and graduating from the Logan High School. He was retired from the United States Post Office. He served his country during the Vietnam Conflict and then served in the United States Army National Guard for 22 years where he attained the rank of Sgt. He was a member of the St. Anne's Catholic Church in Tucumcari.

He enjoyed his family especially his grand kids. He loved riding his motor trike all over Tucumcari, cherishing the moments with his sons and grand kids. He was always out doing something, staying active all the time and did not believe in resting. He taught his grandchildren hard work pays off and there is no room for laziness.

Surviving Miguel are his sons – Tomas Gallegos & Theresa and Pablo Villanueva & Alex all of Tucumcari. Grandchildren – Eutimia, Blanca, Tomas Jr, Paul, Dominic, Devin & Alex. Great Grandchildren- Mariela, Aliyahnna, Dominic Jr., Elijah, Devin and Eli. He was preceded in death by his wife Priscilla in July of 2019.

Rosary will be recited in the San Antonio Catholic Church in Logan NM on Friday Dec 20, 2019 at 1:30 PM with Funeral Mass to Follow on Friday the 20th in the San Antonio Catholic Church in Logan beginning at 2:30 PM. Burial will follow in the Logan Cemetery.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Dec. 18, 2019
