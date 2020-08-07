Mac, Papa Smurf, Pops, Duh, Mountain Man…whatever you may have called him, you loved him. He lived life for the stories it created and had many stories to tell about his adventures in Texas, New Mexico, over the road as a truck driver, Canada, and finally Alaska. Though most of his stories sounded impossible or outrageous, they were true and always entertaining. No one could tell a story like Milton.

Milton was born in Erath County, TX, April 3, 1958, and was the older brother to 4 sisters. He grew up working hard and playing hard and especially loved playing jokes on people to get a rise out of them. He met his beautiful bride and best friend, Starla, in New Mexico and married her on August 13, 1977. They had 3 children who grew up to have various quirks of their dad's personality and character. Everything from stubborn and hard-working to a very recognizable laugh and various levels of orneriness. They raised their family in Texas and New Mexico. Their 42-year marriage was a true love story.

He considered providing for his family the most important thing a man could do. He was excellent in each career he chose. He could cut grade with a scraper, drive any machine or truck in any weather or road condition and make it look easy, and as a welder and mechanic his mind was always designing the perfect improvements for whatever he bought or traded.

Milton was definitely a one-of-a-kind human, one for the books. You always knew where you stood with him, good or bad, and if he loved you, he was loyal and fierce and gave you a nickname whether you liked it or not. When someone was in need, he would help even if it put him in a bind. He had a laugh that couldn't be mistaken to be anyone else's, and it was contagious. His eyes would gleam and you knew he was up to something.

Never one to stop pursuing dreams and adventure, he had his eyes and heart set on Alaska for 30 years and finally moved there full-time in 2009. Never having met a stranger, he of course made friends of all sorts. He was finally home. They really aren't built like that anymore…even in Alaska. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He recently told someone "I've had a good life and lived it the way I wanted to". He really did.

He was preceded by his father R.L. McEntire in 1980, his mother Wynelle McEntire in 2016, an infant brother, and his grandparents.

He is survived by his wife, Starla McEntire of Fairbanks, AK; his three children: Gwen Jackson and husband Bracken of Fairbanks, AK, Vonnette McEntire of New Mexico, and William McEntire and wife Stephanie of Bald Knob, AR; his 4 grandchildren: Kyndall and Whitley of GA, Triston and Aubrey of AR; his 4 sisters: Regina Plank and husband Craig of Romulus, MI, Vicki Ellison and husband Joe of Beaumont, TX, Melissa Boudreaux and husband AJ of La Belle, TX, and Frieda Bates of Beaumont, TX; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and outlaws and many he had taken under his wing and called his own.

We will be Celebrating this Life Well Lived on August 13, 2020, at 3340 Industrial Avenue, Fairbanks, AK. Social distancing will be available.

Food at 5pm, memories and stories at 5:30pm, and Tribute Trucker Parade at 6:30pm to Hilltop Truck Stop for pie. We would love for you to share your Milton stories with us. All stories welcome…the kind, the crazy, the outrageous.

Please email them and any photos you want to share to miltonmc.stories@gmail. com.



