|
|
Nadine Yuvonne Wallin passed away on April 16, 2020, at the age of 87 in Amarillo, Texas.
Nadine is survived by a son, Kendall Wallin; his wife, Kimberly; grandchildren, Kolton and Lexi Wallin; granddaughters, Kerry Bazewicz and husband Andy, Leah Guidry and husband Josh; three great grandchildren, Logan and Lacy Bazewicz, and Ava Guidry. She is also survived by a sister, Wanda June Bowe; and a brother, Ronnie Warmuth and his wife Evelyn; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Nadine is preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Wallin; son, John Kevin Wallin; granddaughter, Brooke Wallin; and her parents, Henry and Velma Warmuth.
Nadine was born on May 7, 1932, in Porter, New Mexico. She was raised in Porter, where she attended and graduated from Porter High School. Nadine married Kenneth Earl Wallin on August 26, 1949. She attended New Mexico Highlands University while Kenneth was in the Korean War. Nadine was employed by the 10th Judicial District Court in Tucumcari, New Mexico and later transferred to the Magistrate Court in San Jon where she eventually retired. Nadine was a longtime resident of San Jon, New Mexico and lived in New Mexico for 80 years of her life. She moved to the Palo Duro Retirement Village in Canyon, Texas in 2014, where she lived until her death.
Funeral Services for Nadine Wallin have been postponed until restrictions have been lifted and it is safe for her friends and family to gather and celebrate her life.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Apr. 29, 2020