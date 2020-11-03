Norman Robert Abeyta, Sr. passed away peacefully in his home in Tucumcari the evening of Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the age of 87 with his family at his side. Norman was born on September 3, 1933, and raised in Tucumcari by his parents, Jose Alcario and Amalia Otero Abeyta, along with his 12 siblings. He joined the Air Force in 1953 and was stationed in Japan as a ground radar operator. Upon returning to New Mexico, he met and married the love of his life, Kathryn. They married in 1956, moved to Albuquerque and raised 5 children. He was the proud owner of Roadrunner Exterminating for many years. Upon retiring, Norman and Kathryn returned to Tucumcari. Kathryn went to heaven September 7, 2016, and left a large void in Norman's heart. He has gone now to be with her and also with 11 of his siblings and his parents.

Norman is survived by his children, Norman, Jr., Debbie, Joni, Danny and Davey and their spouses; and by 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; and his loving sister, Christine Turnbeaugh.



He will be forever in our hearts and missed dearly every day.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store