|
|
Ola Frances (McCullough) Yarbrough passed away in Chandler, AZ., on September 18, 2019.
Born near House, N.M., August 27, 1917, she is survived by her two sons, Kenneth R. Yarbrough (Jane Sanford) Chief of Police, Richardson, Tx, retired, and Steven B. Yarbrough (Linda) Attorney, and former President, Arizona State Senate.
Frances is also survived by six grandsons, Scott Yarbrough (Shawna), Ryan Yarbrough (Amy), Brad Yarbrough (Angela), Walter Kuhnel (Lauren), Christian Kuhnel and Kevin Kuhnel(Carolyn), twelve great grandchildren, two sisters, Ruth Carpenter, Clovis, N.M., Shug Block, Tucumcari, N.M., one brother, Rev. Grady McCullough, Las Cruces, N.M., and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband of fifty-eight years, Barnie Yarbrough, her parents, O.C. and Annie McCullough, her brother, Kim McCullough, and one grandson, Bradley Yarbrough.
Frances' parents individually homesteaded in eastern New Mexico in 1911. She was valedictorian of the House, N.M. Class of 1936 and attended then New Mexico A&M, Las Cruces, N.M.. She was retired from Mountain Bell Telephone Co. after 27 years of service.
A celebration of her life was held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Sun Lakes Chapel, 9240 E. Sun Lakes Blvd N, Sun Lakes, Arizona. A reception followed at the Sun Lakes Country Club in the Restaurant.
The family extends our deepest gratitude to Lupe and Deanna Carrillo and Tammy Kelton who helped care for her faithfully at her son's home over the past seven years.
Remembrances can be made to Frances' favorite charity, The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Oct. 2, 2019