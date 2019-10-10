|
|
Devoted wife, loving mother, and loyal friend Pamela J. Batson passed on October 5, 2019. Born November 30, 1943 in Las Vegas, Nevada where parents, R. F. "Frank" and Betty J. Montgomery were stationed with the U.S. Army Air Force. After her father's military service, the family returned to Tucumcari, New Mexico where she grew up and graduated from high school. The Montgomery family had moved from Georgia to New Mexico in 1917 or 1918.
Pam attended college at Eastern New Mexico University and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi. During that time, she re-connected with her high school sweetheart, Wes, and they married on September 1, 1965. She graduated with a B.S. degree in Business Education in 1967 and worked two years for the Upward Bound project at ENMU while Wes completed his Master's degree.
Following graduation, Pam and Wes moved to Dallas, Texas in 1970 and were blessed with the arrival of two daughters. Pam said the happiest of times were the years she was fortunate enough to be a "stay-at-home" mom, participating in all activities – dance lessons, sports, Girl Scout leader, camping, teacher volunteer, Order of Rainbow for Girls assistant leader, AAUW/Friends of Education, and Alpha Delta Pi alumnae group. She also enjoyed being a member of the Tucumcari High School class reunion committee. She established online communications for the group and attended reunions often.
In 1989, Pam returned to the workforce with Re/Max Associates of Dallas in the Lake Highlands area. For the subsequent 14 years, she was employed at Paul Reinhart, Inc. (a Swiss-owned cotton Merchant) as Executive Assistant to the President. From 2009 to 2019, she was employed by Cotton Market and Risk Management Consulting, Inc. as Executive Assistant to the President.
Predeceased by her parents and brother, Gary F. Montgomery, she leaves all who knew her with rich and joyful memories. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Wes, daughter Ginger Batson and husband Mike Leonard of Muskogee, OK, daughter Christy Batson of McKinney, TX, cousins Don Hubbard, Monahans, TX, Kathy Potter, San Antonio, TX, Bobbie Baldridge, El Paso, TX, John Dryden and Randy Dryden, Amarillo, TX and families.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 26 at 11:30 a.m. at Restland Funeral Home in Dallas by the Wildwood Gazebo. The family will greet friends directly following the service in the Gardenia Room inside Restland Administrative Offices.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Oct. 16, 2019