Pat A. Hampton age 77, long time Tucumcari NM resident passed away in Farwell, Texas on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, following an extended illness.
Pat was born February 4, 1942, in Chickasha, Oklahoma. She had been a home maker.
Surviving her is her husband Gayle Hampton of the home in Tucumcari. Also surviving her
children - Gayle, Theresa and Kenneth along with grandchildren.
Graveside services celebrating her life will be Tuesday morning December 10, 2019, in the
Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow in the Tucumcari Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico
575 461-3815.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Dec. 11, 2019