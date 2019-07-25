Patricia (Patsy) Ann Langley age 74, passed away on July 18, 2019 in California

Patsy was born in Santa Rosa NM to James Haddon and Margarite (Gardner) Hodges. She married Guy Langley on December 2, 1960 and together they raised their three children near Selma, California.

Those who knew Patsy would tell you that her family meant everything to her. She was happiest

spending time with her family. He past time was gardening, going to thrift stores and decorating her

home with treasures she would find. She loved to crochet and do many other crafts.

Surviving Patsy are her three children – Mikeal Langley, Cheri Davis & Jim and Bruce Langley. Grandchildren - Jennifer Farrell & Tim, Cody Davis, Kyler Davis & Kaitlyn, great grandchildren, Lilia Farrell, Ben Farrell, Owen Farrell, and Rickey Farrell. Siblings Bobby Haddon & Connie, Dean Hodges & Tonya, Dale Hodges, sister in law Ruby Haddon along with many nieces and nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Guy Langley, her parents Walter and Margarite Hodges, brothers Larry Haddon and Billy Hodges.

Visitation will be Wednesday July 31, 2019 at the Dunn Funeral Home with services celebrating her life being conducted Thursday morning August 1, 2019 in the Dunn Memorial Chapel beginning at 10:00 AM with burial to follow at the Hodges family cemetery near Puerto NM, South of Norton New Mexico.

Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico. Published in the Quay County Sun on July 31, 2019