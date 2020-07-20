Patrick Eugene Otero, age 54 passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas . He was born February 16, 1966 in Albuquerque, NM.



He was preceded in death by his father, Patricio M. Otero. Paternal grandparents, Jose (Kiko) Otero and Rosa Otero, Maternal grandparents, Francisco M Garcia Sr. and Julia Garcia, Uncles which include Francisco M. Garcia Jr., Gene and James (Chago) Otero, one Aunt, Cathy Blea, and cousin Chris Barreras.



Surviving him is his mother Loraine Otero and sister Francine Harper (Robbie). He is also survived by his companion Valerie Martinez, his children Monique Rivera (Chris), Chasity Otero, Ciara Otero (Gabriel), Jiame Rivas, Josiah and Jazlynne England, Jeramiah, Baby David and Ruby Rose Sandoval. He leaves behind 7 grandchildren which include Albert Lucero Jr., Eva, Elias and Enzo Rivera, Elijah, Aria and Amayah Jones and two nephews Jaden and Jordan Harper. Uncles Nano Otero (Christine), Steve Otero (Anita), Gary Garcia, and Aunts Veronica Moore (Larry) and Lucia Segura.



Serving as Pallbearers will be Jiame Rivas, Chris Rivera, Gino Otero, Steve Andrada Jr, Gary Garcia, Bobby Cortez, and Pete Prieto. Honorary Bearers will be Phil Segura, Sammy Ingram, Albert Lucero Jr, Eva, Elias and Enzo Rivera, Elijah, Aria and Amayah Jones, Jaden and Jordan Harper, Josiah and Jazlynne England, Jeramiah, Baby David and Ruby Rose Sandoval, Rory Martinez, Joseph Terrazas.



He served in the National Guard for 6 years. He was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and nephew. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to help others. He had a great sense of humor, a contagious laugh, and the ability to find humor in any situation. His angelic green eyes and his handsome smile will forever be remembered.



Mass of Resurrection to be celebrated on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Anne's Catholic Church at 10:00 AM. Due to COVID restrictions, mass will be limited to 10% capacity. Family members who will be attending have been notified and everyone is welcome to attend the gravesite services. (Masks required)



Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari NM



