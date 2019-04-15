Home

Paulita Chávez García, 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.
She was born in Chaperito, NM on January 26, 1921, to the late Máximo Chávez and Gertrudes Lucero.
Paulita met the love of her life, José Petronio García, and they united in Holy Matrimony at La Sagrada Familia Catholic Church on Dec. 22, 1941, in La Garita, NM
She was a long time resident of Tucumcari, NM until she moved to California in December 2010. She was a devout Catholic, a member of Tucumcari's St. Anne's Catholic Church and charter member of the St. Anne's Christian Mothers.
She is survived by her eight children, fifteen grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.
A Rosary service will be held on Friday April 26th, 7:00pm, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Tucumcari, NM. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life, officiated by the Reverend John Paul Afuecheta, will be held at 10:00am Saturday April 27th at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Tucumcari, NM, followed by a reception at Hammond Hall. Burial of ashes will follow at Tucumcari Memorial Park where she will be with her José (El Pepe) for eternity.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Apr. 17, 2019
