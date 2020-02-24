|
|
Pedro "Pete" Gonzales age 81, crossed over to eternal life surrounded by all his loving family on Friday February 21, 2020 in Tucumcari NM.
He was born July 22, 1938 in Umbarger, Texas to Christobal and Clarita(Vigil) Gonzales. He attended Tucumcari Public School and served in the US Army. He owned and operated Gonzales Plumbing and Heating for many years and later retired from the City of Tucumcari. He was an active member of St. Anne's Catholic Church of Tucumcari and American Legion Post No. 77 of Logan NM.
He is survived by his loving wife Angelica (Angie) Gonzales of 60 years and was a wonderful daddy to 3 beautiful daughters, Clara (Joe) Rey, Nancy (Albert) Arias and Mary Ellen (Jason) Brazil. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Ramona Castillo and Juanita (Regino) Aguirre; 2 Brothers, Christobal (Nancy) Gonzales, Gilbert (Sylvia) Gonzales; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 16 God Children and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Christobal, Clarita and Petra Gonzales; by his brothers, Teodoro, Casey Sr. and James Edward Gonzales; by 2 sisters, Mary Rose Crespin and Patsy Gonzales; by nephews, Bobby Gonzales, and Arthur Crespin; and God Son, Antonio Gonzales.
Rosary will be recited on Friday night February 28, 2020 in the St. Anne's Catholic Church at 8:00 PM. The Mass of the Resurrection will be offered on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Fr. Johnpaul Afuecheta as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be James Rey, Albert Arias Jr., Matthew Braziel, Christopher Arias, Marcus Braziel, Mikal Duran and Regino Aguierre Jr. Honorary bearers are Joe Rey, Albert Arias Sr., Jason Braziel, Krishana Arias, Josette Duran, Jessica Rey, Great Grandchildren, God Children, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico
Published in the Quay County Sun on Feb. 26, 2020