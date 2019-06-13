Peter Jimenez, 64, passed away on June 4, 2019, with family by his side in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Pete was born on December 8, 1954, in Tucumcari, New Mexico, to his parents, Frank M. and Anna Jimenez.

Peter, better known as Pete, primarily worked on bridge construction in the Tucumcari area for Garner Bridge Construction and for Kiwitt Construction in Colorado. He was also employed in masonry for Joe C. Construction. In his later years, he served many in our community as a handyman, in electrical and household repairs.

Pete was also an avid fan of all sports. More importantly, Pete was very well read. He loved to read newspapers from cover to cover, as well as books and magazines. His favorite books to read were biographies and mysteries but he loved to keep up with local and state news as well as world affairs. The thing that most people will remember him by was his love of conversing. He loved people and took time to converse with them, whether they were 5 years old or ninety years old, it didn't matter, he took time for you. So many friends and family would stop by to talk to him when he was sitting on the porch. He was very well known in our little community.

Pete is survived by his daughter Francine Jimenez (Danny Nunez) and granddaughter, Danleigh Nunez of Portales, NM; one brother Richard Jimenez (Daisy) of Roswell, NM, and three sisters Mary Ann Martinez (Bill), Judy Aragon (Charlie) of Tucumcari, NM, and Maxine Daggett (Jeff) of Chama, NM. He is also survived by nieces and nephews – Charlie (Elizabeth) Aragon, Jr., Tana (Sherry) Aragon, Angela Walker, Bennie Maestas, Anna Daggett and Judy Daggett; and grandnephews, Brandon Mansfield, Alex Aragon, Luke Aragon and Jake Aragon; and Aunts Dora Medina and Donaciana Jimenez, as well as many cousins and extended family.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents Frank M. and Anna Jimenez and his granddaughter Danistan Nunez, grandparents Jose and Mercedes Jimenez, Abel and Luisita Mares, as well as uncles, aunts and other family members.

Services are being held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Tucumcari with a Rosary at 10:00 a.m. and mass at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest at the Tucumcari Memorial Cemetery. The family of Pete Jimenez has entrusted the care of their loved one to Direct Funeral Home of Albuquerque, NM. Published in the Quay County Sun from June 14 to June 16, 2019