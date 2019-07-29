|
Priscillia V Gallegos age 72, passed away on Monday July 29, 2019, in Tucumcari NM
Priscilla was born April 19, 1947, at San Jose NM in San Miguel County. She was a member of the St. Anne's Catholic Church.
Surviving her is her husband Miguel Gallegos of the home. Her children – Tomas Gallegos & Theresa and their children Eutimia, Blanca and Tomas Jr. Her son Pablo Villanueva & Alex along with their children Paul, Dominic & Devin and Alex along with great grandchildren Mari, Nana, Little Dom, Little Devin, and Elijah and her
son Lewis Villanueva. One sister Melinda & Joe along with many nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be recited on Friday morning August 1, 2019, at St. Anne's Catholic Church at 9:00 AM with Mass of the Resurrection being offered on Friday August 1, 2019 at St. Anne's Catholic Church at 10:00 AM with burial to follow in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery. Pall Bearers will be Jerry Lopez, Dominic Villanueva,
Donald Padilla, Junior Cepeda, Brandon Payen and Alejandro Villanueva.. Honorary will be Eutimia, Blanca, Tomas Jr.,
Paul, Dominic and Alejandro.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari, New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019