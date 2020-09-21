Our beautiful Racheal Marie Montoya-Pacheco left this earth, so very peacefully on September 17, 2020 in Tucumcari, NM surrounded by her loving family. She was a warrior to the end.
Racheal was blessed with many talents, but many will agree that she was blessed with cooking the most amazing food. When Racheal cooked, you could taste the love she put into every dish. Racheal will always be remembered for loving with her whole being and made her children and all her nieces and nephews, feel as they were loved unconditional and without judgement. Her heart was too big for this world and the time has come for her to share it with heaven.
Racheal was born in Beaver, Oklahoma on January 12, 1969. Racheal graduated from Tucumcari High School in 1987. She attended and graduated from Vogue Cosmetology School in 1993. Her biggest accomplishment was being a wife and a mother and loved to dote on her family and cook for every big family gathering.
We will miss our Racheal so much, but know that she is in heaven rejoicing with the ones that preceded her in death: Her twin sons, Jacob and Jordan; Mother-In-Law, Grace Madrid; Godparents: Leroy and Viola Kautz; Grandparents: Cleo and Reynaldo Encinias, Lito Montoya and Josephine Ramirez, and Mary and Al Velasquez; Great-nephew, Bobby Javier Prieto III; Aunt-Erin Encinias; Uncle-Paul Encinias, Uncle-Gary Heger; and cousin, Tina Cordova and beloved dog, Shadow, who was her loyal fur baby for 16 years. Before her passing, she shared that her family in heaven were waiting for her and they were expecting for her to cook them a feast and we know she will not disappoint.
Racheal is survived by her spouse of 27 years, Jeff Pacheco. Her precious children, whom she loved so much, Gabriel and Jacob Montoya and Jonathon Pacheco. Her pride and her greatest blessing and joy, Grandson Isaac Montoya, who called her "Momo." Oh, how Racheal loved being his Momo and we will make sure he remembers her every day of his life. Her parents, JR and Maxine Montoya, who not only brought her into this world, but also cared, loved, and prayed over her daily until they had to say goodbye to their most precious daughter. They are true examples of strength and resilience. Her 7 siblings who loved her so much and will miss her forever. They are grateful to have lasting memories, laughs, and love, and will forever share her stories, recipes, and childhood memories of their beloved sister and ensure that she will always be remembered for generations to come: Theresa and James Griego of Logan, NM; James Montoya of Dallas, TX ; Richard and Brenda Montoya of Lubbock TX; Michael and Amy Montoya of Amarillo Texas; Trina and Richard Griego of Clovis, NM; Matthew and Katie Montoya of Santa Fe, NM; and Jamie Montoya of Tucumcari, NM. Her 13 Nieces/ Nephews; 19 Great Nieces/Nephews; and 2 Great-Great Niece/Nephew: Manny (Chastity) and their children---JoJo (Ezziah and Melania), Mikaylah, Joseph, Layla, and Emmanuel; Eloisa and her children---Heaven, Brianna, and Elizabeth; Melinda, Melisa (Mike) and their children---Marissa and Myka; Mandy (Andy) and their children---Mallory and Madison; Isaiah (Elaine) and their children---Blakelynn, Isabella, and Cameron; Sinae (Mike) and their children---Daxton and Henley; Mariah (Sam) and their children Benjamin and Rylee; Kristen Beltran, Dalton Griego, Joshua Montoya, Seth Griego, and McKenna Montoya. Her nieces and nephews will always remember Aunt Racheal as the "fun aunt" who always cooked any meal they wanted, danced to crazy music, and loved on them when they visited. She truly loved each one of them as her own: Her Father-In-Laws, Alex Madrid and Joe Pacheco and Sister-In-Laws, Esperanza, Nicole, Angela, Alexandria, and Joanna. Along with many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins throughout Texas, New Mexico, and Kansas.
Racheal's family would like everyone to know how grateful they are to their community of friends and families who held us in prayer through this time and encouraged her until the end with flowers, prayers, food and visits. Her family would like to thank Aunt Theresa Heger for her love, prayer, and the time she took her out of her life to help caregive for Racheal at the beginning of this journey in Lubbock. Dr. Kilgore and his beautiful nurse, Stephanie, and his wonderful staff at Texas Oncology in Amarillo, Texas. Tucumcari Home Health and Hospice and their amazing nurses, Dana, Sandi, and Deanna and Dr. Hailey Wallace for their amazing care and love they showed to Racheal and her family. And to Tara who helped care for Racheal when she was called upon.
If love could have kept you here, you would have been here forever. Go rest high on that mountain our sweet Racheal and we will meet you again in heaven, where we will rejoice forever in the streets of gold.
It was Racheal's wish to have all of her nephews serve as Pallbearers: Manny Lucero; Isaiah Montoya, Joshua Montoya, Dalton Griego, Seth Griego, Joseph Lucero, Emmanuel Lucero, Cameron Montoya, Ezziah Nolan, Benjamin Caskey, and Daxton Hooker.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Social Distancing guidelines, services will be private and limited to the immediate family. We ask that you keep Racheal and her family in our prayers. You may leave a tribute, a favorite memory, or sign the online guestbook.
All services are under the direction of Chavez Funeral Home, 923 S. Third St. Santa Rosa, NM 88435. 575-472-3369. To place an online tribute please visit www.chavezfuneralhome.com