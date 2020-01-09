|
|
Ray L. Ware, 84, of Melrose, NM, passed away in Loomis, CA, on December 20, 2019, a few months after suffering a massive cerebral stroke.
Ray was born on October 17, 1935, to Gus C. Ware and Kitty L. (McCasland) Ware in Mobeetie, TX. The family moved to Clovis, NM, in 1940, where Ray attended Center School and graduated from Clovis High School in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army, Japan Signal Battalion, during the Korean War. Upon his return, he married Rose Barron of House, NM, in 1957. He attended ENMU, earning his BS degree in 1959 and his Masters degree in 1964. Mr. Ware began his career as a public school educator at Three Way School in Maple, TX, and Portales High School in Portales, NM. He then moved with his young family to Penryn, CA and taught Biology, Physics, and Ag Science at Del Oro High School in Loomis, CA, during the 60's, 70's and 80's. Ray was a life member of the Penrhyn-Gold Hill Lodge #32, F&AM, and served as Master of the Penrhyn Lodge #258. He is a Past Worthy Patron of the Penrhyn Chapter #159 of O.E.S. and also served as an adult advisor for the affiliated Penrhyn Rainbow Chapter.
Ray is survived by his four children, Melody (John) Glaspey of Penryn, CA, Robin (Bruce) Davis of Yuba City, CA, Kelly Ware of Yuba City, CA, and Coy (Lorrie) Ware of Carmel, CA; leaves three grandchildren, John D. Glaspey, Kinzie Davis and Michaela (Glaspey) Jordan along with two grandchildren by marriage, Desiree (Glaspey) Sutton and Gina (Glaspey) Scheiber and four great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Harold, Donald, and Joel.
After divorcing and retiring, Ray spent many years in the Clovis/Melrose area pursuing his interests with raising cattle, horses, dogs and gardens. He left behind many close friends and colleagues, many of whom may remember his colorful stories of life experiences.
A celebration of life memorial service will be planned for the Spring of 2020, details to be announced later. Memorial donations may be made to the Sutter Care at Home/Roseville Hospice at 3001 Lava Ridge Court Suite 330A Roseville, CA, 95661.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Jan. 12, 2020