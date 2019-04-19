Resources More Obituaries for Raymond Bates Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Raymond Lawrence "Ray" Bates

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Raymond Lawrence Bates, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away

on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, surrounded by his family. He resided in Las Vegas, Nevada at the time of his passing.

Ray was born in Tucumcari on July 16, 1936, to Raymond and Eva Bates. Ray was an only child. He graduated from Tucumcari High School in 1955. He worked at Coopers Grocery in the meat department, where he met his wife Sandra (Beevers) Bates. They were married in 1959, and moved to Roswell, New Mexico, where their son Kenneth was born. Ray began working for American National Insurance, and was the top salesman in the nation on two separate occasions. He was promoted to district supervisor, which took the family to Albuquerque, where their second son, Michael was born. They later moved to Farmington, New Mexico, where Ray worked as a roughneck on the oil rigs in the area.

In 1976, the family moved back to Tucumcari, where Ray and his father Raymond started Bates

and Sons Electric. In 1989, Ray and Sandra moved again. This time, to Las Vegas, Nevada, where Ray joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 357. Ray worked on many large jobs on the Las Vegas Strip, and in the surrounding area, until his retirement at age 67. Ray and Sandra then moved back to Tucumcari to enjoy their retirement. In retirement, Ray planted over 400 pecan trees, and sold pecans locally.

Ray and Sandra have resided in a Memory Care facility in Las Vegas, Nevada for the past four

years.

Ray is preceded in death by his mother and father, Raymond and Eva Bates. His is survived by

his beautiful loving wife Sandra; two sons, Kenneth Bates and Michael Bates and his wife Loretta; his granddaughter Mellissa Sandoval, all of whom reside in Las Vegas, Nevada. He has four great grandchildren, Raven, Daniel, Heaven, and Santiago.

Dad was a fighter. He survived stage four cancer in 1982. He was a very strong willed manwith a huge heart, and never knew when to quit. The disease that took his life is a disease that so many families are having to deal with. Please make yourself aware and support one another.

There will be a private graveside service at the Beevers Cemetery in Forrest, New Mexico at a

later date. Any donations should be made to the .

One of dad's favorite saying was "there is no such thing as can't", but he didn't just say it, he lived it.



