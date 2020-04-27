|
Becky Bryant, 84, a lifelong resident of Tucumcari, NM., passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Tucumcari. Graveside services will be Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Tucumcari Memorial Cemetery with Pastor John Barnett, Center Street United Methodist Church and Wheeler Hughes. Music will be performed by Benton Cain. Services are under the direction of Dunns Funeral Home of Tucumcari, NM. Visitation will be Monday thru Wednesday morning by appointment at Dunns Funeral Home.
Karen Rebecca "Becky" Wallace Bryant was born August 7, 1935 in Tucumcari, NM to James Glen and Mary Helen (Justus) Wallace. Becky grew up in Tucumcari and has been a lifelong resident. She married Calvon Arther "Brownie" Bryant on June 27, 1954 in Clayton, NM. Becky was the Quay County Treasurer for 40 years with her lifelong friend Johnnie Parrish; she was a member of Center Street Methodist Church, Altrusa International, Democratic Women's Association and she was very active in the 4-H Club. Becky never met a stranger, she loved a chocolate Dr. Pepper, a chocolate milkshake and hot tamales. She was a wonderful cook as long as Brownie was home, but when he was off with Southern Pacific on the train, not so much. Becky loved her entire community, but more than anything she loved her family and especially her grandchildren. She loved watching her kids and grandkids compete in rodeo events, she always wanted updates on all the great grandkids' school and extra-curricular activities. She loved telling stories about her kids and grandchildren's accomplishments. Later in life she loved hearing of her youngest grandson's victories on the basketball court and baseball field. She always wanted to know if he hit a homerun. Grandma Becky always thought her babies were winners and would say, "Oh I knew you would win!" As long as Becky was able you could catch her in the stands or on the sidelines cheering on her family even in her wheelchair. Most of all Becky loved to spoil all her kids, nieces and nephews. Becky was the greatest mom, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt that anyone could have ever asked for.
Those left to cherish her memories are her son Don Bryant, daughter Tonya Hodges and her husband Dean and son Guy Bryant and his wife Darla; sister Jackie Ayres; 4 grandsons Brent Hodges and his wife Brandi, Scot Hodges and his wife Joey, Brad Hodges and his wife Courtney, and youngest grandson Tell Bryant; great grand kids Madison Hodges, Hagen Hodges, Brooklyn Hodges, Holden Hodges, Grant Hodges, and Baby Hodges due in May. She had many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Calvon "Brownie" Bryant, brother Jim Wallace and step father Curtis Batson.
Memorials can be made to Quay County 4-H, Altrusa or .
Published in the Quay County Sun on Apr. 29, 2020