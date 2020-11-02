1/1
Richard Paul "Rick" Grose
1950 - 2020
Rick passed away after a short battle with cancer.  He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas. 
In 1974, he moved to Tucumcari and lived briefly with his parents on Fourth Street.  He met his future wife there, Pam Watts Grose, who lived next door.  They married on July 10, 1975.  He worked at the broom factory and then at Tucumcari Glass Company until he retired.  Rick and Pam enjoyed showing their two show cars for which they won over 100 trophies.  They also went all out at Christmas decorating their house and yard. 
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Grose Sr. and Hazel Grose, who both worked at Trigg Hospital.  He also had a daughter from a previous marriage, who died at age 12. 
Due to Rick's love for animals, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Paws and Claws Animal Rescue, P. O. Box 143, Tucumcari.


Published in Quay County Sun from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
