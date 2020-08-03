Ricky Wayne Hedgecock passed July 10, 2020. He was born August 7, 1960 to Jo Ann and Don Hedgecock in Amarillo, Texas. Ricky spent the last few years in Raymondville, Texas, but always considered Amarillo home. He was an equipment operator and a sheet metal mechanic.

He is survived by his brothers, Joe Hedgecock and wife Terri and Bobby Bowman and wife Dolores; nieces Melina, Cecelia, and Bella Bowman; and nephews Justin and Danny Hedgecock and Chad Cole.

He was preceeded in death by his father Don Hedgecock; his mother Jo Ann Haines Huff; his stepfather Bob Huff; and grandparents Leland and Iva Lee Haines of Tucumcari and Wade and Roxie Hedgecock of Bard, New Mexico.

Graveside services for Ricky Hedgecock, JoAnn and Bob Huff will be in Tucumcari on Saturday, August 15, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store