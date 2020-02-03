Home

Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
Rita Isabel (Garcia) Crespin


1927 - 2020
Rita Isabel (Garcia) Crespin Obituary
Rita Isabel Garcia Crespin, beloved Mother to Ron, Christine and Loretta; Grandmother to Amanda Clift, Renea Mahaffey, David Peyton, Will Robinson, Odessa Chambers and Jake Robinson, began her journey Home on February 1, 2020, from her residence in Tucumcari NM.
Rita was born on September 26, 1927, in Logan, New Mexico where she attended Elementary School.
In 1974 she completed her educational dream and graduated from Tucumcari High School. She worked at various jobs before settling on a career of 21 years working with Safeway.
Always a devout Catholic, Rita at the age of 18 joined the Sociedad de Nuestra Senora Del Carmen where he served in various capacities. She was also a long standing member of the Christians Mother's where she enjoyed fellowship and activities.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Virginia; grandsons, Tannin and John; granddaughter, Taya; great grandson, Nicholas; parents, Juan and Nicolasita Garcia; brothers, Ramon, Santiago, Fermin, Alfred and Steve; sisters, Ramoncita, Romona and Louisa.
In addition she is survived by 10 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild; a sister, Lucinda; brothers, John, (Jane) Antonio (Estefana), Ralph (Virginia) and Joe (Roberta); and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Rosary will be recited on Friday February 7, 2020, in the St. Anne's Catholic Church beginning at 10:00 AM with Deacon Robert Welch. The Celebration Mass will be celebrated in the St. Anne's Catholic Church on Friday February 7, 2020, at 11:00 AM with Rev Fr John Paul as Celebrant. Pall bearers will be Amanda Clift, Renea Mahaffey, Will Robinson, Jake Robinson, James Rardon and Steve Rael. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Sociedad de Nuestra Del Carmen and Christian Mother's along with Joe and Bobbie Garcia.
Burial will follow in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Sociedad de Nuestra Senora Del Carmen or the Christian Mother's.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Feb. 5, 2020
