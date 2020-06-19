Robert Martinez was born on July 14, 1954, in Tucumcari, New Mexico and passed away on June 13, 2020, in Tucumcari.

Robert loved to make everyone laugh and he loved his family very much and was very proud of all his nieces and nephews for all their accomplishments.

He will be missed by all!

Robert is preceded in death by his son Issac Pacheco, parents Jose Fernandez Martinez, Sr and Maria (Marcela) Martinez, brother Lewis (Louie) Martinez, Sr, sister Lorinda Garcia and nephew Joe E. Martinez.

Robert is survived by his brothers; George J Martinez (Teresita) and Jose F Martinez, Jr., sister-in-law Vivian Martinez and brother-in-law Andy Garcia. Nieces; Georgia Lujan, Apryl Martinez, Maria Garcia, Alexandria Koch and LaZara Garcia. Nephews; Lewis Martinez, Jr., Richard Martinez, Antonio Martinez, Andrew Garcia and Jonathon Martinez, plus numerous great nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. Burial will follow at Tucumcari Memorial Cemetery on Thursday June 25, 2020, at 10:00am



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store