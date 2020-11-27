Ronald (Ronnie) Chavez, eldest son of Paul & Jolly Chavez was born on May 11, 1958, and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2020.

Surviving him are his loving wife of 42 years, Consuelo; son, Brian (Kendra) Chavez, of Amarillo TX; daughter, Tiffany (Felix) Chavez Apodaca of Beaumont CA; mother ,Yolanda (Jolly) Chavez of Amarillo TX; brothers, Cecil of Tucumcari NM, Bennie, Matthew (Terri) of Amarillo TX, Billy (Monica) of Broken Arrow OK; sisters, Patti (Kenny) Bell and Maxine (Jim) Roberts of Amarillo TX; grandchildren, Zachary and Isaac of Amarillo TX, Moses of Friona TX, Jared of Anderson AFB Guam, Mariah of Beaumont CA; and one great grandchild on the way, Ryder of Anderson AFB Guam.

Ronnie loved cooking, grilling, barbecuing, and smoking food. He enjoyed sharing it with friends, family, and fellow chefs. He also loved woodworking, riding his Harley and most of all spending time with his family and friends.

Ronnie never knew a stranger and he had so many friends who will miss him very much.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Paul Chavez.

Ronnie was very involved with the Elks Lodge, both as a member for 25+ years and a trustee for 5 years.

Although we are all saddened by his passing, we are extremely grateful and blessed to have had him in our lives. We are all better people because of the kind heart and the love he had for others.

The family would like to sincerely thank the 911 operator, all of the EMT's, Dr. Kampe, and the medical staff at Tucumcari Memorial Hospital, as well as all of the family and friends.

At the family's request, cremation has taken place. A date and time for the service will announced at a later date.





